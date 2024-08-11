The popular radio trio of The Morning Vibe have described how they were “overwhelmed” by the feedback and support they received in recent days after they announced the end of their ten-year run.

“The support has been incredible, I dropped everything for three days and read all the messages on all platforms,” Jonathan Abel told Times of Malta.

“I replied to all personal messages and still have some pending. Knowing that we have had such a positive impact on people’s lives is better than any paycheque. I honestly believe this is what truly kept us going this far- the power of the listeners.”

For years, locals would switch on their radios and wake up to the chatter and laughter of the beloved radio trio of The Morning Vibe, who would keep listeners across Malta and Gozo entertained while stuck in morning traffic or making their first cup of coffee.

Yet, earlier last week, listeners were surprised to hear hosts Jonathan Abel, JD Patrick and Martina Zammit announce their popular programme would come to an end.

The trio were meant to host their final show on Friday, on what would have been the 54th birthday of their late mentor Terry Farrugia. But their live farewell radio show was dropped at the last minute, and a pre-recorded show highlighting the best moments from their decade-long run was aired.

Martina, Abel and JD have shared laughter and jokes on air together for the past ten years. Credit: Martina Zammit

Martina said the feedback and support have been “overwhelming”. She said she knew that the show had a strong audience, and the latest Broadcasting Authority survey showed The Morning Vibe was the country’s second most popular radio programme.

“However, seeing all those messages pouring in and receiving all the love and encouragement was a wonderful way to end our 10-year run on Vibe FM. Thank you.”

They recalled how the mastermind behind the radio show was the late Terry Farrugia.

"It's funny, but I was always a bit hesitant to host a show like this," JD Patrick said.

"I had been in radio for about ten years before the team came together, and I have to admit, I always doubted myself when it came to hosting a personality-driven radio show. Then one day, I filled in for Abel, and the late Terry Farrugia saw something that I didn't even know was there."

The trio set up billboards to say thank you to their loyal listeners. Credit: Facebook

That, he said, was how Abel, JD, and Martina were born.

Martina recalled how she stepped in as VSQUARED (a production company she is part of) who were hired to look for a radio host for the next big radio show on Vibe.

"At the end of the auditions, Terry turned to me and said 'It's you who I want', and before I knew it, I was on the air, starting my 10-year journey on the radio."

Abel recalled one particular car ride with Terry back in 2012 when they were on their way to lunch at Terry's favourite restaurant.

"Let's build a new breakfast show for Malta together," Terry had told Abel.

"And the rest is history. We were the chosen ones. I will never forget Terry's words right after one of the training demo sessions with JD and Martina. 'I think we've found the formula! That is it!'"

"My second family"

The trio, best known for their jokes and banter on the programme, shared countless memories.

"So many memorable moments, but the one that stands out is when I decided to go completely nude in front of the camera," JD recalled.

"I gave Justin Bieber and John Legend a lesson on how it's done!"

Abel said the funniest memory on air was when he was pranked that British singer Ed Sheeran was going to call the show ahead of his concert at Ta'Qali.

"I had a sleepless night, and was very nervous, practising my English diction. It was a birthday prank! We had a great actor on the line."

For both Martina and Abel the most upsetting shows were those when they knew they had to announce to listeners that the show was coming to an end.

JD said the most difficult moment was going back on air after learning Terry had passed away in 2019.

The trio are now working on their personal projects, but it's not the last time they will work together. Credit: Martina Zammit

The trio said the decision to end the breakfast radio show was not an easy one and out of their own choice.

When asked how to describe the past ten years, JD described it in just one word:

"Incredible."

For Abel, he described Martina and JD as two amazing individuals who he now calls his "second family".

"The past ten years on radio have been an incredible journey filled with laughter, growth, and unforgettable memories, and connecting with our listeners has been truly indescribable," Martina said.

"Being so open about our lives where every listener could relate to at least one of us, was something that kept people tuning in. We said things that probably turned heads, were super honest with each other, and showed that staying positive and lighthearted in life is the best medicine."

What does the future hold for the trio? Will they be returning to the radio booth?

“That’s for us to know and for you to find out,” Martina said jokingly.

Jokes aside, all three said they are focusing on other projects and exploring various other opportunities to work together, but the main focus now is to take a well-deserved break and enjoy mornings to themselves.