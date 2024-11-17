Winners of the Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants 2024 Survey, conducted in September were recently presented with prizes for returning their surveys with ratings and the funniest, most relevant and informative comments.

The top winners were Massimo Abela, who won the first prize – an exclusive two-night stay at Iniala Harbour House on a bed and breakfast basis; Nadya German, who won a luxury two-night getaway for two at DoubleTree by Hilton Malta on a bed and breakfast basis; Armin Eckermann, who won a one-night stay in a classic room, including breakfast, at The Phoenicia Malta; and Lizzi Lowell, who received a €300 hamper from Dical House – purveyor of the finest foods and beverages.

The survey was sponsored by MTA, Global Payments and the Malta Food Agency.

As it enters its 25th year, Malta’s Best Restaurants Awards Ceremony 2024, considered to be the ‘Oscars’ of the local restaurant industry, will be held at the The Xara Lodge on December 9. The new edition of the guide, featuring the results of the 2024 restaurant survey, will be launched during the ceremony. The publication is created from the votes of the survey, which saw the participation of 3,951 people who dined out on average twice a week, to an equivalent of 331,855 dining experiences in a year.

Additional awards will be presented for the following categories, including Best Food Award sponsored by American Express; Best Service Award, sponsored by Spiteri Catering; Best Ambience Award, sponsored by restaurantsmalta.com; Best Restaurant in Gozo, sponsored by the Ministry for Gozo; Best Maltese Food Restaurant, sponsored by the Malta Tourism Authority; Wine Awards, sponsored by Abraham’s Supplies Ltd; The Restaurant Most Dedicated to Using Local Produce, Best Local Fish Restaurant and Best Maltese Wine List, sponsored by The Malta Food Agency; Best Chef Award, sponsored by The Catering Centre; Promising Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by ITS and MTA; Promising F&B Maitre of the Year Award, sponsored by ITS and MTA; Top Rated Best Newcomer, sponsored by Horeca; Top Rated Business Entertainment Restaurant, sponsored by restaurantsmalta.com; Top Rated Children-Friendly Award, sponsored by Malta Baby & Kids Directory; Favourite Café, sponsored by Buondi represented by Nestlé Malta; The Colin Best Award for Top Overall Restaurant; Top Rated Best Value Restaurant, sponsored by Rummo and Most Mentioned Restaurant in Survey, sponsored by Bookia.