A group of 42 entrepreneurs, including property developers, estate agents, financial consultants, and other real estate professionals spent time in Saudi Arabia recently as part of a business delegation led by Minister Jonathan Attard.

The event was organised by the Property Malta Foundation and intended to provide networking opportunities for local businesspeople with Saudi counterparts.

Minister Attard, whose portfolio includes Reform of the Construction Sector, held high-level meetings with representatives from the Saudi Green Building Forum, the Minister of Municipality and Rural Affairs (Housing and Urban Development), and the Deputy Minister of Justice at the Ministry of Justice.

Those meetings were organised and facilitated by Malta’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Clive Aquilina Spagnol.

During the visit, delegates participated in Cityscape Global, the largest international real estate investment and development event in the Gulf region, with more than 400 exhibitors and 500 speakers in seven conferences.

The minister said the visit “has opened new doors for further collaboration. The connections made here, particularly with key figures in the Saudi government, will undoubtedly benefit both Maltese businesses and the wider society.”

Property Malta Foundation chair Sandro Chetcuti said Maltese construction and real estate stakeholders were keen to learn from other countries.

“Saudis are addressing challenges with lifestyle developments that offer excellent green credentials and a unique living experience for residents,” he said. “This delegation marks an important step in strengthening international ties while enhancing business opportunities.”

Property Malta is a public-private initiative tasked with encouraging wealthy foreign investors to purchase property in Malta.