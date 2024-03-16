Fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund host Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday hoping to keep their noses in front in their battle to finish in the Champions League placings.

Dortmund sit one point ahead of fifth-placed RB Leipzig, having been six points behind the Saxons at Christmas.

Dortmund are a club heavily dependent on the income the Champions League brings, and have only missed the top four once in the past 13 years.

On Sunday, they face the same opposition against whom their season started to unravel last October.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...