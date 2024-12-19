As the festive season approaches, a survey by Blackcatcard and YouGov sheds light on what Maltese want to get for Christmas. The survey, conducted across 11 European countries, reveals the most and least desired things to find under the Christmas tree.

When asked “What kind of presents do you want to get for Christmas,” 39% named travel packages. This is a very popular present in Europe – half of the people in Greece, Portugal, Latvia, and Lithuania also named it. More than every third respondent chose travel packages in Estonia, France, and Italy. This is, however, not the case for Germany and Poland.

The second most desired gift in Malta is a smartphone (38%). For people in Greece (39%), Spain (32%), Portugal (30%), Italy (27%), Poland (26%) and other countries it is also one of the dream presents.

Event tickets are also a popular Christmas gift in most European countries: 43% of people in Lithuania and Latvia, 37% of Estonians, 27% of Spaniards, 25% of French, 24% of Germans and Portuguese, 22% of Polish people want to get it for Christmas. However, event tickets did not even enter the top-five wishlist in Malta, Italy and Greece.

When speaking of least favorite presents, almost in every country most of the respondents named gaming gadgets: from 30% in Germany to 46% in Latvia. Maltese agree — 35% of respondents wouldn’t want to get it for Christmas. However, the least popular gift in Malta is toys (38%).

Christmas shopping timelines and budgets in Malta

Earlier this year, Blackcatcard presented data on Christmas shopping timelines and spending. Maltese consumers are set to spend an average of €331 on Christmas gifts this year, one of the highest figures in Europe, pared only by France (€330). This places Malta significantly above the European average, reflecting a strong tradition of generous gifting during the holiday season.

An important portion of Maltese shoppers (39%) plan to spend between €250 and €499 on gifts, showcasing their inclination towards more elaborate holiday presents. Additionally, 4% of Maltese consumers expect to spend more than €1,000 on Christmas shopping, highlighting the significant investment many are prepared to make for their loved ones. This number is higher than in Germany (3%) and France (2%).

In addition to generous spending, Maltese shoppers are also well-organized when it comes to their holiday preparations. A considerable 16% of Maltese consumers aim to finish their Christmas shopping by November, aligning closely with early shoppers in Italy and Spain. Meanwhile, 36% of Maltese shoppers plan to complete their holiday purchases by early December, placing them ahead of many European counterparts in terms of planning.

In contrast, countries like Estonia, Lithuania, and Portugal tend to leave their shopping until the last minute, with a significant portion of shoppers completing their holiday gift buying just days before Christmas. The data from Malta suggests a cultural trend towards avoiding the December rush and being well-prepared for the holiday season.

Survey methodology

The findings in this press release are based on a survey conducted by Blackcatcard in collaboration with YouGov. The survey was conducted online and included approximately 500 respondents per country, for a total of over 5,500 participants across Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Portugal, and Spain. The sample was representative of the adult population in each country by age, gender, and region, and included responses from individuals who celebrate Christmas.