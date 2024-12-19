A man who allegedly refused to accept his ex’s clear message to “forget [her],” was granted bail on Thursday under strict orders not to go anywhere near the married woman and her family.

The 42-year old worker of Zebbuġ had been in an extramarital relationship with the woman for two years. The couple broke up in August.

After the breakup, the defendant kept following his ex’s footsteps, turning up outside her workplace, while she was out shopping or calling for her children at primary school.

The woman told police that she was scared, the court was told.

A risk assessment resulted in a high score which classified the case as one of “severe danger.”

The man was arrested and charged on Thursday for harassment and causing the woman to fear violence.

He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting Inspector Antonello Magri confirmed that no threats were involved in this case.

Asked by defence lawyer Jason Azzopardi whether the outcome of the risk assessment was a result of new standard operating procedures within the corps, the prosecutor affirmed.

He explained that risk assessments are carried out by social workers who put a series of standard questions to the alleged victim. Each question carries a score. When the total score is classified as severe danger, police must press charges against the suspect under arrest.

The risk assessment was carried out in a separate room, not in the presence of police, explained the inspector.

In this case, the alleged victim did not at any point mention threats.

She mentioned fear of violence and presented footage and photos of her ex on various occasions outside her workplace.

The woman’s lawyer, Ishmael Psaila, informed the court that there had been several incidents over the past year.

“It takes two to tango,” but the woman had sent the defendant a clear message which he ignored.

“Forget me. Let me be,” the alleged victim texted her ex.

She moved home and went to live with her parents in a different locality but he still kept following her around.

The defence pointed out that there was evidence that the woman had invited the defendant to certain activities.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by Magistrate Leonard Caruana, upheld a request for bail on condition that he does not approach prosecution witnesses, not go to any seaports or airport, sign the bail book three times weekly and observe a curfew between 9pm and 6am.

He also has to deposit €1000, bind himself under a €5000 personal guarantee, and under the stringent terms of a protection order.

The court banned publication of both parties’ names.

Inspector Antonello Magri prosecuted. Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Kris Busietta were defence counsel. Lawyer Ishmael Psaila appeared parte civile.