In an era where technology and nature intersect more than ever, the Mediterranean region is stepping into the spotlight with an innovative approach to ocean monitoring that could redefine our interaction with the ocean’s mysteries and threats.

As telecom companies globally lay thousands of kilometres of fibre-optic cable each year, a groundbreaking initiative is integrating vital ocean sensors into these underwater conduits, marking a significant leap in our ability to monitor and respond to natural disasters like earthquakes, tsunamis and the pressing issue of global warming.

This initiative draws inspiration from historical events and the relentless pursuit of safety and knowledge. The devastating earthquake and tsunami that struck Lisbon in 1755 serve as a stark reminder of the ocean’s unpredictable fury. Today, such regions are on the cusp of enhanced safety with the advent of “smart” fibre-optic cables. These cables are not just mediums for internet data but are equipped to observe oceanic and subterranean activities, offering timely warnings for tsunamis and earthquakes.

Portugal, with its close proximity to tectonic plate boundaries, is at the forefront of this innovation. A new 3,700km-long cable, extending across the Atlantic to Madeira and the Azores, is in the works. This cable, costing €154 million, is one of the world’s initial ventures into smart cables, capable of detecting tsunamis at their inception.

These cables are not just mediums for internet data but are equipped to observe oceanic and subterranean activities, offering timely warnings for tsunamis and earthquakes

Another notable Mediterranean initiative is the smart demonstration cable laid by Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) east of Sicily. This project is positioned to monitor the seismic activities of Mount Etna, providing invaluable data for understanding volcanic activity and its potential impact on the surrounding regions.

The concept of smart cables, advocated by geophysicists for over a decade, involves embedding sensors within the cables’ repeaters, which amplify the signal. These sensors, modest in design, monitor seafloor movement, water pressure and temperature, providing a wealth of data for a relatively small cost increase. Despite initial reluctance from telecom operators, the idea is gaining traction, driven by the undeniable benefits and governmental mandates in regions like Portugal and New Caledonia.

Malta, situated in the heart of the Mediterranean, is uniquely positioned to benefit from and contribute to this technological evolution. The island’s strategic location and its historical role as a crossroads of maritime routes amplify the potential impact of smart cable technology. By participating in this global initiative, Malta can enhance its scientific capabilities and disaster preparedness, offering a model for small island nations worldwide.

The integration of smart cables represents a harmonious blend of technology, environmental stewardship and community safety. It promises not only to advance our scientific understanding but also to provide tangible benefits to the daily lives of those in regions prone to natural disasters.

Mohamed Daoud, Faculty of Education.

Sound Bites

• Numerous measurement stations around the world provide us with data about air quality, allowing us to enhance it. Although we are increasingly collecting data from marine areas, access to such data is considerably more challenging. Signals are poorly transmitted through water, differences in both pressure and currents hinder measurement devices. New research develops solutions combining sensor technologies and embedded artificial intelligence to improve marine data collection.

• Researchers have conducted the first large-scale observation and modelling study of northwest Greenland’s Petermann Glacier. Their findings reveal the intrusion of warm ocean water beneath the ice as the culprit in the accelerated melting it has experienced since the turn of the century, and their computer predictions indicate that potential sea level rise will be much worse than previously estimated.

DID YOU KNOW?

• Located in the Mariana Trench, the Challenger Deep is the deepest known point in the Earth’s seabed, reaching depths of nearly 11,000 metres. It’s deeper than Mount Everest, yet remains one of the least explored places on Earth.

• The ocean floor is home to towering mountains, expansive plateaus and deep valleys, much like the Earth’s surface. These underwater landscapes, known as seamounts and trenches, host diverse ecosystems and are key to understanding Earth’s geological processes.

• Thermohaline Circulation, also known as the “global conveyor belt”, is a deep-ocean current that plays a crucial role in regulating climate by transporting warm and cold water across the globe, which is influenced by temperature and salinity variations in the deep sea.

• The deepest earthquake ever recorded was in the Bolivia quake of 1994, which occurred at a depth of approximately 640 kilometres below the surface. Such deep-focus earthquakes occur in subduction zones where one tectonic plate slides under another.

