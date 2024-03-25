Robert Abela has doubled down on his demand for an apology from Rosianne Cutajar if she wants to rejoin Labour's parliamentary group.

The prime minister reiterated on Monday that an apology would “close the case” and enable her reintegration.

“I believe she does not deserve a perpetual punishment, enough time has passed since that day that led to a number of sanctions, and I believe that the process of an apology will close the case against her,” Abela told Times of Malta.

Last week, Abela publicly demanded an apology from Cutajar if she wishes to rejoin the Labour parliamentary group.

Prime Minister Robert Abela on whether Rosianne Cutajar has apologised or not. Video: Jonathan Borg

However over the weekend, Malta Today claimed Cutajar was left fuming after Abela "moved the goalposts" on her reintegration into the party.

The now independent Qormi MP has made no public comment on the issue.

Cutajar was forced to resign from the group in April 2023 after chats between her and Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech were published.

The WhatsApp conversation confirmed that Fenech gave Cutajar money as part of a property deal and that Cutajar asked Fenech for help on some occasions.

Back in January, Abela said Cutajar had “paid enough” and that he was reconsidering his position.

'When an apology was expected of me, I gave it'

Speaking to journalists following a press conference at the newly inaugurated HSBC hub in Qormi, Abela said that an apology “strengthens you”.

“When an apology was expected from me I gave it, for example the case of the Jean Paul Sofia inquiry,” he said, adding he also gave an apology following the publication of the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry.

“I believe that is what the people expect from us (…) I believe an apology can strengthen you, and I believe Rosianne Cutajar has the maturity to understand that an apology will strengthen her,” he said.

Asked about the apology requested of him by the Standards Commissioner over an ethics breach involving a Facebook advert, Abela said that was a different situation, as the case was still pending.

When asked if he had spoken to Cutajar since asking for an apology, he said that he speaks to MPs from both sides of the House.

He said there is a process to accepting Cutajar back into the party which started when the Labour parliamentary group discussed Cutajar’s future, followed by further discussions with the PL executive committee.