Robert Abela has not received an apology from former Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar, he revealed on Monday.

“There have been no changes to the circumstances since I last spoke about [the apology],” Abela told journalists.

Last month, Abela said Cutajar must apologise to be allowed back into the Labour parliamentary group.

Cutajar was forced to resign from the PL parliamentary group in April 2023 after chats between herself and Yorgen Fenech were published.

The WhatsApp conversation confirmed that Fenech gave Cutajar money as part of a property deal and that Cutajar asked Fenech for help on some occasions.

It also led to Cutajar being probed by the National Audit Office, which concluded that a consultancy job she got at the Institute of Tourism Studies in 2021 was most likely fraudulent and that she was vastly underqualified for it.

Despite that damning report, two months later Abela said Cutajar had “paid enough” for her mistakes and that he was thinking of reintegrating her into the party.

But months later, and with Cutajar still frozen out of Labour, Abela shifted the goalposts and said the Qormi MP had to apologise to be allowed back in.

Cutajar appears unwilling to do so, telling Times of Malta days later that she would "continue to observe" developments.