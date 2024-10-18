Robert Abela visited the Start-Up Festival and TechXpo on Friday, where he remarked that the fair was a showcase of "innovative investment with quality jobs".

Leading a delegation from the Labour Party, the prime minister visited the fair that is currently ongoing at the MFCC in Ta Qali, where they spoke to exhibitors showing projects and products spanning across several branches of technology, including, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and fintech.

Abela said that Malta's digital transformation reflects the innovation being showcased by these companies.

Events such as this, he continued, provide a unique opportunity to showcase the landscape of careers in cutting-edge industries while also highlighting opportunities for investment in these growing markets.

It is only by achieving synergy between educational institutions and business leaders that the country can raise the quality of jobs on offer, Abela concluded.

The Start-Up Festival and TechXpo features over 60 exhibitors including start-ups, companies, investors, family businesses, and artisanal enterprises from various economic sectors, including aviation, life sciences, and technology.