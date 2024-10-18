The government has set up a new authority that will regulate standards for elderly homes.

Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing, Malcolm Paul Agius Galea, announced the establishment of the Older Persons Standards Authority (OPSA) on Friday, which will be led by George Fenech as its chief executive officer.

The authority will serve as the new regulatory body for geriatric services, he said, and will be responsible for establishing, monitoring, and enforcing higher quality standards in all public and private services offered to the elderly.

This includes nursing homes, day centres, and other care services within the elderly sector.

Agius Galea said that the establishment of the authority is another step in the government's mission to strengthen standards in elderly care.

"OPSA is a clear signal of our commitment to safeguard the rights of the elderly and ensure that they receive excellent services that help them enjoy their dignity,” he said.

The CEO of the new authority, George Fenech, said that the body could also help identify early signs of abuse and neglect thanks to regular inspections.