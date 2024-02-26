Robert Micallef has submitted his nomination for the Malta FA presidential elections that will be held next month.

Micallef just managed to submit his nomination before the Malta FA deadline which expired at midnight on Sunday.

The Santa Lucia FC president is the second candidate to put his name forward for the MFA top job that will be decided in an election during the local governing body’s General Assembly that will be held on March 15.

Bjorn Vassallo had confirmed his intention of submitting his nomination for a second term in office during the last MFA General Assembly held last year.

Former Birkirkara FC striker Ridha Dardouri had initially announced in an interview with the Times of Malta his intention to bid for the top job at the Malta Football Association.

