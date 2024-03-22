Students heckled Roberta Metsola with shouts of "free Palestine" and "blood on your hands" during a question and answer session at the University of Vienna on Wednesday.

The EU Parliament president was fielding questions from students during an event held at the faculty of law at the Austrian university when a group of pro-Palestine demonstrators pressed her on the Gaza war.

According to the Iranian state-owned news website PressTV, students asked her why the EU is not stepping in to ensure that humanitarian aid is allowed through Gaza's borders and pushed her to call for an arms embargo to be imposed on Israel.

Commotion ensued for a few minutes and some of the protesters were escorted out, before the event continued, according to the website commentary. Demonstrators also distributed leaflets with demands in an auditorium packed with students.

PressTV also alleged that debate moderators removed questions about the Gaza war from an application through which students could submit their questions to Metsola.

It is unclear whether this is true.

Issues of anti-semitism were also raised by some of those present. Austria is renowned for its pro-Israeli stand in the wake of the October 7 attacks that sparked the Gaza siege.

Questions were sent to the EU Parliament President's Office.

During the event, Metsola reportedly insisted the EU Parliament was the only European institution calling for a permanent ceasefire in the Middle East conflict.

Metsola's visit was part of her efforts to inspire young people to participate in politics and urge them to vote in June's elections.

Metsola was also applauded by many of those present.

Speaking to EU leaders at a Brussels summit on Thursday, Metsola said the humanitarian situation in Gaza was desperate and the EU needed to make every effort to get more aid in.

"That is why the European Parliament will keep pushing for a ceasefire, why we will keep demanding the return of the remaining hostages and why we underline that Hamas can no longer operate with impunity," she said.

She said Gaza needed peace that empowers peaceful, legitimate, Palestinian leadership and that ensures lasting stability in the region.