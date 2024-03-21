Prime Minister Robert Abela on Thursday urged a summit meeting of EU leaders to issue a call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, insisting that providing humanitarian assistance was simply not enough.

Abela spoke at a lunch that the EU leaders hosted for the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, marking the opening of their meeting.

Abela praised the UN Secretary-General for his pronouncements about the war in Gaza and his defence of humanity, despite criticism which he had attracted to himself.

The appalling death toll and shortages of food and water in Gaza were a wake-up call for the Council of the European Union which had not yet called for an immediate ceasefire, although there was now movement in that direction, Abela said.

Malta, he said, would continue to insist that the council should call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire. It was good that EU funds were used to supply humanitarian aid, but the EU should also insist on a stop to the fighting.

US shifts position, urges 'immediate' ceasefire

The United States has circulated for the first time a draft UN resolution calling for an "immediate" ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, as warnings grow of famine in besieged Gaza.

Washington had blocked previous Security Council texts using the word "immediate" but US top diplomat Antony Blinken confirmed the shift in position on Wednesday.

Blinken, who is to meet five Arab foreign ministers in Egypt on Thursday, stressed any immediate truce must be linked to the release of hostages snatched by Palestinian militants during the October 7 attack that set off the war.

The Israeli bombardment of Gaza continued overnight with the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory saying at least 70 people had been killed, pushing the overall toll towards 32,000.