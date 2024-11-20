Russian authorities have arrested a German citizen in the northwestern Kaliningrad region on charges of sabotaging energy installations, the FSB security service agency said on Wednesday.

The man, named as Nikolai Gaiduk born in 1967, "is implicated in the March 2024 explosion at a gas distribution station" in Kaliningrad, the Russian region sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, the news agencies quoted an FSB statement as saying. The man had returned to Russia "to organise acts of sabotage on local energy infrastructure", the statement said.

 

                

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.