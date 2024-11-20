Russian authorities have arrested a German citizen in the northwestern Kaliningrad region on charges of sabotaging energy installations, the FSB security service agency said on Wednesday.

The man, named as Nikolai Gaiduk born in 1967, "is implicated in the March 2024 explosion at a gas distribution station" in Kaliningrad, the Russian region sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, the news agencies quoted an FSB statement as saying. The man had returned to Russia "to organise acts of sabotage on local energy infrastructure", the statement said.