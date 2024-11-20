Maltese respondents have listed climate change as the biggest challenge facing their country after the cost of giving, with an international survey showing that more than three-quarters fear they may need to move elsewhere as temperatures rise.

The survey, conducted by the European Investment Bank, found that almost all of the respondents in Malta recognised the need to adapt their lifestyle due to the effects of climate change. Almost all believed that investing in adaptation now would prevent higher costs in the future.

“Investing in climate adaptation should be a top priority for all countries, especially island nations. I’m encouraged to see that the Maltese people clearly understand the urgency of climate change. We at the EIB Group are dedicated to supporting Malta by offering both funding and expertise to help adapt its infrastructure and economy. By acting now, we can safeguard communities, create jobs and ensure a more resilient and prosperous future for all,” said EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris.

24,000 respondents from across the European Union and the United States took part in the survey, including 500 in Malta.

Climate change is second-biggest national challenge

Maltese respondents ranked climate change second on the list of challenges that their country is facing.

99% of them – five points above the EU average – recognised the need for Malta to adapt to climate change.

77% – 27 points above the EU average of 50% – viewed adaptation to climate change as a priority for Malta in the coming years. Adapting to climate change was also seen as an economic opportunity and a long-term investment, the bank said in its survey report.

97% – compared to the EU average of 86% – said that investing in climate change adaptation can create jobs and boost the local economy.

97% – compared to an EU average of 85% – believed that adapting to climate change requires investment now to avoid higher costs later.

The bank said Maltese respondents recognised the economic opportunities that climate change adaptation measures present, while first-hand experiences of extreme weather events add to the sense that urgent action is required:

97% – 17 points above the EU average of 80% – said they had experienced at least one extreme weather event in the last five years.

53% suffered from extreme heat and heatwaves, 30% have faced coastal floods and 28% had seen heavy storms or hail.

99% of Maltese respondents – 33 points above the EU average of 68% – reported having suffered at least one direct consequence of an extreme weather event.

37% experienced power cuts or energy supply issues, 29% had health issues (such as heat stroke or respiratory problems) and 28% faced food supply issues (like reduced availability of certain products).

"The respondents from Malta stand out from those in other EU Member States for their strong awareness of the need to adapt to climate change," the report says.

94% – compared to an average of 72% for the EU – recognised that they would have to adapt their lifestyle due to climate change.

84% – 49 points above the EU average of 35% – felt they would have to move to a less climate-vulnerable place (whether locally or abroad) to avoid floods, forest fires or other extreme weather events.

75% said they would have to move to a cooler region or country (47 points above the EU average of 28%).

Graphic - EIB report.

The vast majority of Maltese respondents – 91%, 21 points above the EU average – felt they were informed about what they can do to adapt their homes and lifestyles effectively. Most of them – 82%, 42 points above the EU average of 40% – were also aware of existing public subsidies or financial incentives to support adaptation efforts.

Adaptation priorities

Maltese respondents identified the following key priorities for local climate adaptation:

42% cited improving infrastructure; for example, installing better drainage systems, flood barriers, storm shelters or more resilient power grids.

41% – 13 points above the EU average of 28% – mention improving insulation in homes and public buildings.

39% highlight creating tree-lined streets or green spaces to cool cities down.

Who should pay?

When asked who should pay for climate change adaptations:

38% felt that the companies and industries that contribute most to climate change should bear the costs. 30% felt everyone should pay equally. 15% – 7 points above the EU average – said that insurance companies should contribute.

When asked who should benefit first from adaptation spending:

35% believed that everyone should benefit equally.

28% – 5 points above the EU average of 23% – said that people living in high-risk areas should be prioritised.

26% – 9 points below the EU average of 17% – felt people with disabilities should be the first to receive support.

Concerns about who should benefit from adaptation aid went beyond national priorities. Most Maltese respondents – 90%, 33 points above the EU average of 57% – recognised the need to support global adaptation efforts and believed that their country should do more to help the most vulnerable developing nations adapt to the growing impact of climate change.