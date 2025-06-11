Nationalist MP Ryan Callus said he is ready to give up his parliamentary seat for the next leader of the party.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the PN MP and energy shadow minister said the party urgently needs unity and that the person who can bring this sense of unity and who "enjoys the broad electoral appeal" may not be a member of parliament.

"For this reason, and with a deep sense of responsibility, I declare my readiness to relinquish my seat in parliament should she or he be elected as the next leader of our party by our members. This will ensure a seamless and effective transition into Malta’s parliament," he said.

Roberta Metsola, the PN's biggest vote-winner in the European Parliament elections, would need to be an MP to become leader of the Opposition, should she decide to run for party leadership.

So far Metsola has made no comment on her future, posting only a curt Facebook post thanking Grech for his dedication and friendship.

Callus' statement comes a day after Bernard Grech announced his resignation, saying it was time for the PN to start a "new chapter". He said his decision to resign was his and his alone, and that he intended to continue serving as a party MP.

His resignation came after successive surveys showed the PN losing ground against the ruling Labour Party, despite dramatically bridging the gap in the European elections last year.

"This decision was not made lightly; it reflects my deep respect for the will of the people and a commitment to the best interests of our nation and our Party," Callus continued.

He said the new leadership can bring fresh energy and vision that the party needs to build a "brighter future".

Callus was elected to the sixth district in the 2022 general election.

Giving up a parliamentary seat for a new leader is not a new move in PN's recent history.

A similar situation happened in 2017, when Jean Pierre Debono resigned as MP to pave the way for Adrian Delia to enter parliament.

In 2020, Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo also gave up his seat in parliament for Bernard Grech when he was elected as the new party leader.

If Callus gives up his seat, a casual election would need to be held, followed by the resignation of one of the candidates elected in this way

Meanwhile, PN MP Alex Borg, frequently mentioned as a potential leadership candidate, offered no clues about his next steps.

Similar to Metsola, the 29-year-old lawyer thanked Grech for his efforts towards party unity in a Facebook post.

Beyond Metsola and Borg, other names being circulated as potential contenders include MPs Darren Carabott and Mark-Anthony Sammut, MEP Peter Agius and former MP Franco Debono. Sammut ruled himself out of the race yesterday.

Defence lawyer Debono would also need to become an MP if he were to be the party's new leader and leader of the Opposition.