Ryanair has added Glasgow and Rzeszow in Poland to its summer schedule for this year while increasing the frequency of some of its existing services.

The company’s CEO Michael O’Leary told a press conference Tuesday that additional flights will be added to its 18 existing routes from Malta including Barcelona, Milan, Stockholm and Zagreb.

Ryanair’s Malta-based fleet will grow to eight with the addition of a new B737 plane this year.

O’Leary said the airline had seen its traffic grow and was expected to see further growth of 11% this year, representing over 4.9 million passengers.

Ryanair, he noted, now accounts for more than half of all Malta’s aviation traffic, and double that of KM Malta Airlines.

The company had enjoyed a “very strong” post-COVID recovery, with growth up 35% from before the pandemic. “No other airline has grown like that,” he said.

He said Ryanair plans to grow its operations in Malta, with new cabin crew positions opening up in March and the company expanding its Pieta offices and investing more in its air maintenance facility.

“We want to keep Malta growing as the airline grows,” he said.

The company’s director of talent Mark Duffy said the cost difference between Ryanair and its “so-called competitors” was now around 60% and continuing to widen.

To celebrate its new summer schedule, the company announced a sale of 100,000 tickets for €24.99.