World number two Aryna Sabalenka said she was “heart-broken” by the death of her former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov in a statement on Wednesday where she revealed they had not been a couple at the time of his death.

“Konstantin’s death is an unthinkable tragedy, and while we were no longer together, my heart is broken. Please respect my privacy and his family’s privacy during this difficult time,” Sabalenka said in a statement released by her agent.

Koltsov died on Monday with Miami police saying he had jumped from the balcony of a room in an resort in an “apparent suicide”.

Koltsov, a former NHL ice hockey player and later coach, was 42-years-old.

