Digitalisation has transformed our world at an incredible speed. COVID-19 acted as an accelerator, prompting both employers and employees to adapt to a digital reality practically overnight. In sectors ranging from information technology, to healthcare, manufacturing, and beyond, digital technology now plays a central role in our daily work. Digital tools have become woven into the very fabric of our workplaces, driving efficiency, productivity and growth at an unprecedented pace. As it continues to weave into all sectors, digitalisation drives flexibility, and has increased opportunities for all, opening doors for different abilities, skillsets, and personal, social, or cultural backgrounds. Traditional hazards like poor ergonomic setups and excessive workloads remain, although these risks can be intensified by the very nature of digital work and the rapid changes that come with it. However, we are also seeing new threats emerge, specific to the digital world. For instance, rapid roll-out of new tools, platforms and processes without appropriate training brings pressure and stress from having to ‘learn-on-the-job’. Similarly, remote work, hybrid arrangements, and 24/7 hour connectivity have led to new realities that require risk assessments, policies and guidelines to protect personal time, safety, and physical, social and mental wellbeing. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

Dr Luke Fiorini from the Centre for Labour Studies University of Malta gave presentations on robotics, AI, remote work and platform work and their impact on the safety, health and well-being of workers. Physical, psychosocial and organisational risk factors were discussed, as were the positive impacts that some of these technologies can have on workers’ health. It was emphasised that the introduction of advanced automation can impact workers’ demands and the degree of control they have over their work. Research findings specific to Malta were presented, including that organisations in Malta are more likely to use systems that determine the content or pace of work than the EU average. That jobs and tasks involving repetitive manual work are increasingly being replaced by non-routine analytical work. That working remotely can have health benefits for workers in Malta when managed correctly, but that it can also be detrimental to health when factors such as isolation, the inability to disconnect from work and work intensification occur.

Silvio Farrugia from the OHSA, stressed the importance of appreciating one’s legal obligations when working with digital solutions. The legal provisions present in the current legal framework already provide a very good level of protection. The cornerstone of an employer’s occupational health and safety management systems remains the risk assessment which should thus cover al risks the works are exposed to, including the new and emerging ones, such as automation and artificial Intelligence. The involvement of the workers and the OHS competent personnel should also not be overlooked.

Dr Josianne Cutajar, CEO of OHSA said that Malta is on the cusp of significant change, with a new Act that underscores a holistic, human-centred approach to workplace health and safety. She emphasised that in collaboration with all stakeholders the Authority will be proactive in developing and promoting practices that allow workers to engage with technology in a balanced, conscious, and protected way. Creating guidelines for risk assessments on work based on the digital technology is a solid starting point and will pave the way for stronger legislative frameworks that safeguard these workers.

The highly interactive session did not only focus on the potential dangers but also on strategies to harness technology in a way that empowers us, keeps us connected to each other, and enhances our well-being.