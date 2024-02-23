Two Nationalist Party councillors in Safi have complained about plans to use a council hall for a Labour Party activity, saying this breaches a pact agreed years ago.

In a statement, Joanna Abdilla and Bob Abdilla said the council’s Labour majority imposed the decision on the council on Thursday evening. They said that the proposal, which came from the mayor, was not on the agenda.

The Nationalist councillors objected, voted against and left the room in protest. They noted that there were several places in Safi where partisan meetings could be held including party clubs, streets and squares.

Political parties often rent local council premises for partisan activities, doing so against payment. However, that is not the case in Safi, which for years has shunned partisan events on council premises.

The two PN councillors say that agreement was taken unanimously years ago when the council was led by mayor Pietru Pawl Busuttil, and based on the belief that a council was there for all residents and designed to promote unity rather than division.

The two Abdillas say the existing Labour-led council is now seeking to destroy that long-standing tradition.

They said their objection was "clear and categorical" – the council should not become a partisan political tool but should only serve to improve the standard of living of the people it represented without fear or favour.

The argument that a council was autonomous so it could choose to permit propaganda activities in its buildings did not make sense, they said. They said they would also be making proposals to the Nationalist Party.

The councillors said they had always sought unity and cooperation whether or not they were in a majority as village unity preceded any political pressure.

If Safi was known for its harmony, it was thanks to its councillors who always sought to work in the interest of the people of Safi first and foremost, they said.