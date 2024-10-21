St James Hospital recently performed Malta’s first-ever Rezum procedure, a groundbreaking treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also known as an enlarged prostate.

BPH is a common condition that affects men as they age, causing troubling symptoms like frequent urination, a weak stream, urgency, and interrupted sleep due to night-time urination. These symptoms can negatively impact daily life, and finding an effective, non-invasive and safe treatment can be a life-changer.

The Rezum procedure is a minimally invasive treatment that uses sterile water vapour (steam) to target and reduce the excess prostate tissue that causes these symptoms.

During the procedure, vapour is injected directly into the prostate in short, nine-second intervals. The steam disperses between the cells, then cools and releases heat, gently disrupting the cells in the targeted area.

The treatment is performed in an outpatient setting and usually takes only one to two hours, depending on the size of the prostate.

One of the key advantages of the Rezum procedure is that it requires no cutting or prolonged hospital stays, with most patients leaving the hospital the same day of the treatment.

Most patients experience gradual improvement in urinary function during the initial weeks following the procedure. Additionally, over 90 per cent of patients who undergo Rezum are able to stop taking medication for BPH, making it a highly effective solution.

Commenting on the achievement, St James Hospital CEO Jean Claude Muscat said: “We are extremely proud to be the first hospital in Malta to offer the Rezum procedure. We have been investing heavily in our urology department over the past few years and this is an important addition to our urology services, providing men with benign prostatic hyperplasia a minimally invasive and highly effective treatment option.

“The introduction of Rezum marks another step forward in our mission to offer minimally invasive, cutting-edge treatments that improve quality of life for our patients.”

What patients can expect

Before the procedure, patients undergo an evaluation to determine if Rezum is the right option for them. This includes a prostate ultrasound, a bladder scan and sometimes a telescopic view of the prostate.

On the day of the procedure, patients are given a light meal and fluids. The prostate and surrounding areas are numbed to ensure comfort, and a catheter is inserted to assist with urination after the procedure due to initial swelling.

After the treatment, recovery is straightforward, though patients may experience some temporary discomfort due to swelling of the prostate. Most patients begin to see improvements by the second week, with full recovery typically taking up to four months.

Importantly, the procedure does not affect erectile function and has a very low risk of retrograde ejaculation, making it a safer option compared to more invasive surgeries.