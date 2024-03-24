Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz surged to victory at the Australian Grand Prix Sunday to snap Red Bull’s winning start to the season after three-time world champion Max Verstappen sensationally failed to finish.

The Spaniard, who had appendicitis surgery two weeks ago and missed the last race, took the chequered flag 2.3 seconds ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc, with McLaren’s Lando Norris a bold third.

It was Sainz’s third grand prix win and first since Singapore last year.

But it was a disastrous day for pole-sitter Verstappen, who limped out with smoke billowing from his car after being passed by front-row partner Sainz on lap two.

“I have smoke, blue smoke, fire, fire,” the Dutchman said on the team radio before his first retirement in more than two years after what appeared to be a rear brake issue.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com