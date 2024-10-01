A Santa Venera church-run elderly home which has been in operation for nearly 80 years will be shutting down by the end of the year as the nuns who run it can no longer cope.

“The Dominican Sisters took the difficult decision to relinquish the running of the Apap Institute care home in Santa Venera — which accommodates 30 elderly residents — due to the declining number of religious vocations and the substantial investment required to refurbish the 80-year-old building,” the Curia said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Archdiocese of Malta will be assisting the Dominican Sisters with the relocation of residents to church and state-run homes and seeking alternative employment for the nine full-time and four part-time staff members.

“The Archdiocese will absorb as many residents and employees as possible into its own structures and has already been in contact with the government about alternatives for those that cannot be accommodated,” a spokesperson said.

The Apap Institute, which forms part of the Dominican Sisters’ Convent in Santa Venera, was established as a home for the elderly after World War II, in line with the Sisters’ mission to care for children, the elderly and the sick.

The Director of the Homes for the Elderly of the Church, André Vassallo Grant, said: “Although the Apap Institute is owned by the Archdiocese, the administration of the home and daily care for residents have always been provided by the Dominican Sisters.

“The sad reality is they can no longer continue offering this service, and we have pledged our full support to the Mother Provincial to find solutions for those affected.”

One concerned relative who reached out to Times of Malta, said she was disappointed by this decision.

“There are many possible options that could keep the home running and avoid this traumatic circumstance for the vulnerable residents," she said.

"These are elderly with various problems for whom finding an alternative residence could be difficult, financially prohibitive, and most certainly distressing. One such option could involve partnership with the government or other entities that provide care for the elderly."