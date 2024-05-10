Despite Malta failing to make it to Saturday’s Eurovision final, Sarah Bonnici said she is proud of her performance during Thursday’s semi-final.

The Gozitan singer delivered an electrifying opening performance during the second semi-final with her pop track Loop, but despite her energy, she failed to garner enough votes to qualify for Saturday's grand finale.

In an Instagram video posted from her bed, a still sleepy Bonnici expressed gratitude for the experience, despite the disappointing outcome.

“I just woke up and I feel so grateful and thankful for everything,” she said.

“I just rewatched yesterday’s performance and I am so so happy and proud of the performance and the whole team behind this beautiful Eurovision journey."

She acknowledged how while Malta failed to make it through to the final, she repeated how the most important thing for the 25-year-old singer was that she delivered a performance she would be proud of.

“A performance I can look back to in five, ten years, and just feel satisfied, and feel proud and have no regrets," she said.

"And that is the exact feeling I am feeling."

For weeks now, bookmakers have said the chances of the singer securing a spot in Saturday's showpiece were low.

Yet, the singer's morale remained high.

"My heart is so full and I am rarely satisfied, I am very self-critical, but I looked back at the performance and said 'yea, we did that', and I am very happy and proud that as I team we achieved this," she continued.

She said that she has been bombarded with messages of support and love, which have left her "lost for words".

She ended her video by saying she would also be sharing some "exciting news" later on today.

The last time Malta made it to the Eurovision final was in 2021 when Destiny Chukunyere sailed through the semi-final with her song Je Me Casse.

Since then, both Emma Muscat and The Busker failed to make it through.