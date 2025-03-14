Furninova is a leading European sofa brand renowned for its Scandinavian design, offering a wide range of high-quality, customizable sofas that blend timeless aesthetics with modern functionality.

Designed with both style and durability in mind, each piece is crafted using premium materials, ensuring long-lasting comfort at an affordable price. Whether the preference is contemporary minimalism or classic elegance, Furninova provides the perfect balance of luxury and practicality, making it a preferred choice for homes across Europe.

Satariano, Malta’s leading name in home furniture, has announced s the launch of its dedicated 300sqm Furninova Sofa Showroom, offering customers an immersive and carefully curated experience. The new showroom is designed to highlight Furninova’s signature comfort, versatility, and affordability, allowing customers to explore an extensive range of Scandinavian-designed sofas like never before.

Satariano has been the exclusive representative of Furninova in Malta for over 10 years. With growing customer demand for high-quality, stylish, and comfortable sofas at accessible prices, the decision to expand was clear. This new dedicated space brings a wider selection of Furninova sofas, ensuring that every customer can find the perfect fit for their home, whether they prefer modern minimalism, timeless classics, or cozy contemporary styles.

Unlike traditional furniture displays, this new showroom is designed to enhance the customer experience. Visitors can enjoy a hands-on approach, feeling the textures, testing the seating, and visualizing how each piece fits into their lifestyle. The spacious, thoughtfully arranged environment allows customers to explore, compare, and select their ideal sofa with ease.

Satariano invites all customers to visit the newly launched Furninova Sofa Showroom and discover the perfect combination of style, comfort, and affordability.