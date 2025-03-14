Updated 7.45pm

The PN on Friday published photos showing several artillery pieces seemingly abandoned and rusting in a field near the Armed Forces of Malta’s armoury.

In a statement, the Nationalist Party said the photos called into question Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri’s claim that the government has increased defence spending from €42 million in 2014 to € 77 million in 2023. The budget for 2025 estimates that this figure will exceed €86 million.

“When assessing what the government has to show for this expenditure, one finds abandoned, deteriorating, and rusting equipment left discarded like scrap in the middle of a field,” the party said.

The PN said it agreed that investment in the AFM should continue to be strengthened, provided it was a serious investment aimed at soldiers and the defence of the country.

Reacting, the PL said the artillery in the photos published by PN was discarded 20 years ago by a PN administration.

Seemingly old artillery pieces sitting at the AFM armoury. Photo: Partit Nazzjonalista

In its statement, the PN said it was "shocking" that despite increased defence spending, improvement in army conditions and investment were nowhere to be seen.

The government, the party said, did not have a basic air defence plan with properly trained soldiers.

“Once again, Camilleri and Robert Abela are failing the Maltese people by neglecting investment in national defence and security, which is essential for peace of mind."

Aside from the supposed neglect of artillery, PN said it already raised concern about issues within the Air Wing and Maritime Squadron, as well as “injustices” occurring within the army in general.

PN flagged the recent theft of drugs from the AFM’s barracks in Safi, and the escape of two Moroccan nationals who escaped from an aircraft, as other consequences of a lack of investment in the country’s military and the “collapse of the AFM’s command”.

“In light of all this, the Partit Nazzjonalista reiterates its call for the resignation of the minister responsible for the AFM, Byron Camilleri, who has yet to shoulder political responsibility for everything happening within the army, the party said, adding that as long as Camilleri remained in office, he would continue to be seen as a symbol of “national insecurity.”

Questions sent to the Home Affairs Ministry remained unanswered.

'Populist PN': PL

In a statement late on Friday, the PL said the PN was populist and lacked credibility.

"The difference is that the Labour Party in government has invested in every part of the AFM.

"As the Opposition itself had to admit, the army increased its investment in diverse sectors according to today's needs and did not remain with equipment that was good decades ago," Labour said, adding it had also invested in staff.