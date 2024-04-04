Saudi Arabia will host the WTA Finals for the next three editions, the Women’s Tennis Association said on Thursday, following widespread speculation and criticism from some of the game’s greats.

“Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host the next three editions of the WTA Finals from 2024-2026,” the WTA posted on X, formerly Twitter, on its official account.

The broadly anticipated deal comes just weeks after Saudi’s Public Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth vehicle, announced a “strategic partnership” with the Association of Tennis Professionals, which runs men’s tennis.

More details on SportsDesk.