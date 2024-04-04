Myriam Spiteri Debono is the third president that Joe Bartolo has seen take office and wave to the crowd from the balcony of the Grand Master's Palace.

The 77-year-old was among the supporters who answered a call to go to Valletta to greet the new president and be part of the celebrations.

“This is something to be proud of," he said.

"She worked hard during her term with Mintoff, she is very fair. And I also remember her as Speaker of the House. I’m happy to see her as our new president."

His comments were echoed by many who lined up the president's route to the Palace and are hopeful about the Gozitan notary's five years as the figurehead of the country.

“I wanted to come and see her today, and I believe her five years will be a success,” David Busuttil told Times of Malta.

“She is a very serious person, and over the past few days we have seen her being praised by people from both political parties. And when you see that sort of praise, you know it's a good decision.”

Another supporter, a 75-year-old woman, who said she had the opportunity to travel to Lourdes with the president more than 20 years ago, described her as a woman who "is on the side of Malta.”

“I’m happy to be here and to see her,” she said.

Myriam Spiteri Debono waving to the crowd in St George's Palace. Photo: Jonathan Borg

For Marija Bonanno, Thursday's event was also a good occasion to introduce her children to politics.

RELATED STORIES ‘Be yourself’, ex-presidents tell new president

The new president and us

"It's Easter Holidays right now, and I believe it's important to be here to support our new president," Bonanno said.

Admitting she did not know much about Malta's eleventh president, Bonanno said her mother would always comment on how much Spiteri Debono worked for the people and women.

Other Maltese were in the crowd by chance, unaware of Thursday's ceremony but decided to stay in St George's Square to watch.

Many were tourists, who had no idea about the special event.

Tourists stumbled across the pomp and ceremony in St George's Square. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

One British couple was among the small group of people outside St John's Co-Cathedral.

"You know us Brits, we love a bit of a ceremony," the couple said with a smile, enjoying the sunshine.

An Italian tourist on her last day hoped to visit the Grand Master's Palace, but her plan fell through.

"I'll stick around outside and take some pictures instead," she said.