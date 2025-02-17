The Valletta Baroque Ensemble (ViBE) is presenting a special evening of baroque music to open the ensemble’s concert season of 2025. The recital, jointly produced by Festivals Malta and the Manoel Theatre, will be held at the theatre’s Sala Isouard on February 20 at 7.30pm.

The first concert of the ‘Scarlatti Series’, Uncharted Baroque – The String Quartet Odyssey, draws inspiration from Sicilian composer Alessandro Scarlatti’s (1660-1725) Sonate a quattro senza cembalo.

These sonatas, composed in the early 18th century, stand out for their exclusion of the harpsichord, a departure from the typical continuo foundation. They also exhibit an exceptionally sophisticated and controlled musical style, showcasing Scarlatti’s comprehensive mastery of harmony and chromaticism, evident in their impeccable construction.

The programme includes works from mainly three composers: firstly, Alessandro Scarlatti (1660-1725), who was best known for his operas and sacred music; secondly, Domenico Scarlatti (1685-1757), the son of Alessandro, who was born in Naples in 1685 (the same year as J. S. Bach and Handel and two years earlier than Rameau); and thirdly, Mikel'Angelo Vella (1710-1792), a Maltese composer born in Senglea, who is credited for being the first to introduce the secular cantata to the islands.

Four members of ViBE will perform: Sarah Spiteri and Tatjana Chircop on violin, Jacob Portelli on cello and Joseph Mallia on viola. Tickets are available from the Manoel Theatre’s box office and online at www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.

