Tourism bosses have issued fresh travel advice and put on more buses in an attempt to avoid traffic chaos as a pop concert is due to clash with a religious feast next week.

DJ Snake and English singer RAYE will rock The Granaries in Floriana for Isle of MTV on July 16 just as traditional bands make their way through the streets of nearby Valletta for the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

The schedule clash worried feast organisers and the Malta Tourism Authority has now drawn up a traffic plan to avoid any problems.

Those attending the feast are advised to avoid using St. Anne’s Street in Floriana and instead access Valletta via Lascaris Wharf, also known as Ix-Xatt tal-Lascaris, or use the park-and-ride system from Blata l-Bajda.

Buses will run more frequently on the day for those using public transport and Malta Public Transport will also offer a special bus service for music fans heading to the Isle of MTV concert.

MTA Chairman Gavin Gulia addresses a news conference alongside Father Alex Scerri of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and local feast organisers. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Father Alex Scerri from the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel told a press conference on Tuesday that he and the Valletta community were initially worried about the event clash.

“When we heard that the feast would happen on the same day as Isle of MTV, our concern was how people would enter the capital and celebrate the feast with us,” he said.

However, after several meetings with the Malta Tourism Authority, he is confident that feast enthusiasts will have no problems accessing the event promptly and in a well-organized manner.

Gavin Gulia, chairman of the MTA said: "We are sensitive about the proximity of the events but we are organising the logistics to make sure that both events can happen calmly."

The feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, which dates back to the 14th century, will begin at 7pm, with Isle of MTV beginning at 3pm and continuing until just before midnight.

Last year around 30,000 people attended Isle of MTV, which the organisers describe as Europe's biggest free music festival.