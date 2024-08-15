Science in the City festival organisers are seeking volunteers to help out on September 27-28, 2024.

Volunteers will be assigned tasks related to social media, photography and videography; interactive experiments and scientist support; as well as visitor experience/usher and evaluation.

Aspiring volunteers do not need any previous experience, and will be guided by Science in the City interns who will be providing training through workshops to prepare the volunteers for their tasks and build team connections.

The Science and the City festival is held every year in Valletta. Since its inception in 2012, the festival has attracted over 30,000 visitors in one night, demonstrating the significant impact of science volunteering on the community.

The festival's success depends on volunteers who enjoy their experience and return year after year. For instance, a past volunteer enjoyed photographing the event, using it as an opportunity to improve their night photography skills while spreading awareness about science and art.

Anyone interested in volunteering for this year's event can register through the Science in the City website https://www.scienceinthecity.org.mt/get-involved/volunteers/ or send an email to sitc@um.edu.mt .

Children interact with a festival exhibit. Photo: Malta Chamber of Scientists Children interact with a festival exhibit. Photo: Malta Chamber of Scientists

Being a volunteer provides experience that can be applied in personal as well as professional life, cultivate connections, and make an impact in the community. Creating new connections with like-minded volunteers can increase self-confidence and establish a sense of purpose, as it grants you an opportunity to contribute to your society outside of everyday routine life. Studies show that volunteering can also reduce stress, improve your ability to cope more easily with everyday tasks, and improve thinking skills.

Volunteering in science might not be as common as doing so with nonprofits or in sectors such as environmental conservation, education, healthcare, disaster relief, animal welfare, community development, or sport. But it offers an opportunity for individuals to contribute often in ways that significantly advance the scientific field. In a world increasingly driven by technological advancements and scientific discoveries, volunteering in science has become a powerful way to engage communities, enhance education, and drive innovation. Across the globe, individuals from diverse backgrounds are dedicating their time and skills to scientific endeavors, creating a ripple effect that benefits both society and the volunteers themselves.

For example, in recent years, citizen science has become a popular way of volunteering and contributing to scientific knowledge and understanding. In addition to data collection, volunteers can also contribute by helping with public outreach and education. This might involve leading science workshops, participating in science fairs, or working with museums and science centers to engage the public in scientific activities. These efforts help to demystify science, making it more accessible and exciting for people of all ages and backgrounds.

This article is brought to you by the Science in the City team, and the Malta Chamber of Scientists.