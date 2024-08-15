Two Italians were injured when a quadbike they were on overturned on the St Paul’s Bay bypass on Thursday.

The incident was reported to the police at 12pm

Both victims were given first aid at the accident scene and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The quadbike’s 29-year-old male driver was only slightly injured in the incident while a 34-year-old passenger was grievously injured.

The police said an investigation is ongoing.