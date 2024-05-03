A Scottish couple living in Gozo were admitted to the Catholic Church as they were anointed with the Sacrament of Confirmation by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma on April 28. The confirmation of Thomas and Margaret Welch took place during mass celebrated by Mgr Teuma at the Sacred Heart seminary chapel in Victoria.

The English Catholic community in Gozo meets at the seminary every Sunday for mass at 10am.

After the homily, Mgr Teuma welcomed and received the couple within the Catholic Church, after which he conferred on them the Sacrament of Confirmation. Joanna Marks and Tess Bicker were their sponsors.

This was the first time Bishop Teuma visited the community. He thanked the congregation for the apostolate they carry out and for their welcome and expressed the hope that he would have the opportunity to visit again.

Assisting Mgr Teuma were community chaplain Fr Loretu Tabone, Mgr Joseph Camilleri, Fr Joseph Borg, Fr Michael Grima and Mgr John Muscat.

The community helps people looking to inquiring about the Catholic faith and exploring the possibility of joining the Catholic community. All are welcome.