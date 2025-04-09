A 26-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges related to child pornography - the second Maltese national to be arraigned following a cross-border Europol crackdown of child sex abuse.

The man from Pembroke appeared before Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia on Wednesday afternoon and was accused of acquiring and uploading pornographic material featuring minors and of being in possession of child pornography.

Police inspector Wayne Buhagiar told the court that some months ago the German police started investigating Kidflix, a website featuring child pornography. Among the users accessing the website, the German police found the suspect, who had made payments using cryptocurrency to buy child pornography and even uploaded it.

Kidflix, which has since been closed, was one of the world’s largest paedophilia sites, where 1.8 million logged on per month. The site had 72,000 videos.

There have been 79 arrests so far, including the two arrests made by the Malta police following information received from Europol.

Another 27-year-old Maltese man was arraigned and admitted to the charges last week.

The man arraigned on Wednesday, who works as a volunteer with an NGO, pleaded guilty after the prosecution and defence discussed the case with the magistrate out of earshot.

In submissions on punishment, the prosecution said he cooperated fully and gave his passwords to laptops and mobile phones to the investigators. The man also asked for help during the interrogation, saying that he knew it was wrong to watch and do such things.

Police inspector Wayne Buhagiar said in these circumstances a treatment order and a suspended sentence would be suitable.

Defence lawyer Veronica-Anne Spiteri agreed, and said that a treatment order would ensure that he was given the "best" help. "We're still in time to help him not to go off track," Spiteri said.

The court asked the accused when he had last worked. He said he graduated last September in psychology.

Spiteri then asked for bail pending sentencing, arguing that her client cooperated with the police and reported to the police station after he was given police bail on 11 March. Moreover, his parents were present in the court and his mother was willing to be a guarantor for him if granted bail.

His mother confirmed that she was willing to act as a guarantor.

The prosecution disagreed saying they feared he would abscond.

Spiteri also asked for a ban on the publication of the accused's name. Buhagiar disagreed, noting that he had admitted to the charges and "society should be aware".

Police inspector Carl Pace said that the accused could be added to the sex offender register once he was convicted. The court upheld the ban on the publication of the name.

Bail was granted after the court considered the man's ties to the country. He was placed under a temporary supervision order.

Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia presided.

Police inspectors Wayne Buhagiar and Carl Pace prosecuted.

Lawyer Veronica-Anne Spiteri appeared for the accused.