Two Maltese nationals are under arrest following a cross-border Europol crackdown of child sex abuse.

“Operation Stream” involved police from 35 countries who identified 1,400 suspects.

There have been 79 arrests so far, including the two arrests made by the Malta police following information received from Europol.

The two are alleged to have bought and uploaded child porn to one of the world's largest paedophilia sites, Kidflix, which has since been closed. 1.8 million logged onto the site in a month. The site had 72,000 videos.

The arrests were made last month but only revealed on Sunday as investigations continue. One of the arrested persons, a 27-year-old, has already been arraigned and admitted the charges, while the second, a 26-year-old man, is due in court in the coming days. Child porn material was seized during the arrests.

During “Operation Stream” police in various countries seized more than 3,000 items of electronic equipment. Some of the 79 alleged persons are suspected of having participated and uploaded child porn.