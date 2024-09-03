A second case of the Mpox disease has been detected in Malta, while a case found last week has been confirmed as being of a less severe strain, the Health Ministry said.

It said the second case involved a Maltese resident who was exposed through sexual activity in Malta.

"The individual is currently clinically stable and does not require hospital admission. The patient has been isolated and contact tracing efforts are underway to prevent further transmission. Further testing is being carried out to identify the specific Clade of the Mpox virus of this case," the ministry said on Tuesday.

It also explained that the Mpox case reported last week, had been identified as Clade II, which is less severe than Clade I.

Mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox, is caused by a virus, which has two distinct clades: Clade I and Clade II.

Clade I is predominantly found in Central Africa and is known for causing more severe illness and higher mortality rates. Due to its severity, the World Health Organization last month declared Clade I a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Clade II is less severe and has a significantly lower mortality rate. Clade II is responsible for the ongoing global outbreak that began in 2022, spreading primarily through human-to-human sexual transmission. In Malta, 35 cases were investigated in relation to this global outbreak up to 2023.

"The current case in Malta falls under this clade and is the first case being reported for 2024," the ministry said.

Last week the ministry said the patient was clinically stable and did not require hospital admission, although isolation was ordered. The disease was contracted by sexual transmission and was considered an imported case.

Malta first detected earlier strains of mpox in 2022, with the first case reported in May when the patient returned from a country where several cases of the virus had been detected.

By August of that year, the number of cases had shot up to 31, with Malta registering the fifth-highest incidence rate of mpox in Europe at the time.

Later the government made a vaccine available to primary contacts of mpox patients free of charge.

Mpox spreads between people mainly through close physical contact with someone who has the virus.

Close contact includes skin-to-skin (such as touching or sex) and mouth-to-mouth, or mouth-to-skin contact.

It can also include "being face-to-face with someone who has mpox (such as talking or breathing close to one another, which can generate infectious respiratory particles)".

How to stay safe:

The Health Authorities urged the public to adhere to the following preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus:

1. Safe Sex: Practice safe sex and have open conversations with partners about sexual health.

2. Avoid Close Contact: Refrain from close, skin-to-skin contact with individuals who have a rash resembling Mpox.

3. Hygiene Practices: Maintain good hand hygiene by washing hands frequently with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

4. Safe Practices: Be cautious during social gatherings and intimate contact. Avoid sharing personal items such as towels, bedding, and clothing with infected individuals.

5. Seek medical advice if you experience symptoms or have been in contact with someone diagnosed with Mpox.