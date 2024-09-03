Rule of law group Repubblika said on Tuesday that it was 'disgusted' by the prime minister's silence after revelations of the way how a Swiss firm that paid Joseph Muscat as a 'consultant' had a secret backdoor deal to receive 30% of Steward Health Care's dividends from its fraudulent hospitals deal.

Repubblika said the revelations by Times of Mata were 'shocking'.

It said it was 'amazed' how 'coincidentally' as soon as Joseph Muscat resigned as prime minister, he was handed a consultancy by this Shaukat Ali company.

It was also disgusting how Prime Minister Robert Abela had not said a word about the latest scandal.

The group recalled that the Court of Appeal had found collusion between Steward Health Care and government officials or agencies. In other words, the government was not a victim of corruption but an agent that participated in this corruption, Repubblika said.

The hospitals case was corruption in its worst form, involving not only the theft of taxpayers' money but also undermining medical care.