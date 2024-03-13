A security company is facing criminal charges over the engagement of 22 people who, in the first two months of the year, were found to be illegally working as bouncers in Paceville.

The owner of an entertainment business has also been charged over the engagement of a bouncer without the necessary license.

Another bouncer who landed in court is self-employed.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said that, in all, throughout January and February, 24 people were found to be illegally working as bouncers in the entertainment hub.

He was answering a parliamentary question by PN MP Albert Buttigieg, who is also a former St Julian's mayor.

Camilleri said that, of the 24, four had been deported while another one was in the process of being removed from Malta.

Another five - one of whom is self-employed - have been charged in court.

The remaining 14 have been issued with court summons.

Camilleri told parliament he could not divulge information about the security company or business because of ongoing investigations.

Earlier this year, a group of security guards were caught on camera beating a man lying on the ground and kicking him repeatedly in the head.

The beating led to the arrest of three people – including the victim – and has seen renewed talk about safety in Paceville with stakeholders wondering whatever had become of 2019 plans for reform in the licensing of bouncers.

In 2019, former minister Michael Farrugia told Times of Malta that under his tenure, the ministry had begun discussions with stakeholders about the matter.

In January, the Home Affairs Ministry twice sidestepped the issue and ignored questions by Times of Malta.