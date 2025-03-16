Seven adult Catholics from Malta, Indonesia, Italy and Colombia, who for various reasons had not previously received the sacrament of Confirmation, recently received the sacrament during mass at the Balzan parish church of Our Lady of the Annunciation.

Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi administered the sacrament.

To prepare for this step in their faith journey, they underwent several months of catechesis and spiritual formation through the Christian Initiation of Adults Ministry of the Archdiocese of Malta.

This ministry, established in 2021, prepares adults through catechetical formation and liturgical celebrations to help them receive the sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation and the Eucharist.

For more information about accompanying individuals from all backgrounds on their journey to becoming Catholic or receiving Confirmation, visit https://welcome.church.mt.

