MADC’s annual Shakespeare in the Gardens event will this year see The Merchant of Venice being staged in full period costume at San Anton Gardens, Attard, in July. Booking is now open at www.madc.com.mt, with an early bird offer for a very limited time.

Starring Stephen Oliver as Shylock and Edward Caruana Galizia as Antonio, the merchant of Venice himself, the cast of MADC’s The Merchant of Venice also includes Julia Camilleri as Portia and Gianluca Mifsud as Bassanio, among a large and talented ensemble.

The tale begins with Bassanio, an aristocratic but poor young man of Venice, who has fallen in love with Portia, a wealthy and beautiful lady of Belmont. But he needs money to woo her, so he turns to his friend Antonio, the merchant of Venice, for a loan.

Antonio, whose assets are tied up in business ventures, borrows from a moneylender named Shylock, signing a bond agreeing to give Shylock a pound of his flesh if he doesn’t settle the debt by a certain date. When that date arrives still unpaid, a trial ensues, with Shylock’s claim to a pound of

Antonio’s flesh brought before the duke – but all is not what it seems in the courtroom.

“The Merchant of Venice is Shakespeare’s funny and romantic courtroom thriller, with the Bard at his boldest, most dangerous and most entertaining,” Oliver says.

“As we return to San Anton Gardens for another Shakespeare production under the stars, we invite everyone to experience the magic of live theatre with a timeless story, remarkable performances and an enchanting outdoor setting, which promises to be a highlight of the summer.”

MADC’s production of William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice will be staged at San Anton Gardens, Attard, from July 19 to 22 and 24 to 28 at 8.30pm. It is suitable for audiences aged 10 and above. Tickets are available at www.madc.com.mt with an early bird price starting at €25 for a limited time only (full price €30 and €27).