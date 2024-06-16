In a pioneering move, the Occupational Therapy department at St Vincent de Paul has adopted virtual reality (VR) as a game-changing tool in caring for vulnerable older adults. This innovative step, initiated last year, has shown exceptional potential in enhancing the well-being of both residents and outpatients.

By harnessing state-of-the-art technology, St Vincent de Paul is leading the way in a new era of elderly care that prioritises comprehensive, immersive and engaging therapeutic approaches.

The beginning

The programme initially targeted Parkinson’s disease, using VR to offer an interactive alternative to traditional medication and physical exercises. Patients were immersed in virtual environments tailored to enhance motor skills and cognitive function, presenting a significant advancement in treatment.

For example, patients practised walking on various terrains in VR, improving balance and coordination in a safe setting without injury, and easing caregivers’ concerns.

Success with Parkinson’s patients led to expanding VR use to stroke recovery, traumatic brain injuries and even bipolar disorder. Each condition required customised virtual environments, showcasing VR’s versatility in healthcare.

How it works

Patients enrolled in the VR therapy programme at St Vincent de Paul don advanced VR headsets that transport them into immersive, interactive environments meticulously tailored to their conditions. These virtual scenarios are thoughtfully designed to address a range of therapeutic needs. For example:

Parkinson’s patient navigates an environment conducive to practising balance and coordination by picking various interactive objects that provide fun and confidence. This activity encourages smooth, controlled movements, helps reduce the tremors associated with the disease, and stimulates natural dopamine production.

A stroke survivor might perform tasks requiring both hands, such as assembling a virtual puzzle or painting. These activities promote neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to reorganise itself by forming new neural connections, which is crucial for recovering motor functions after a stroke.

A patient with severe traumatic brain injury can be taken in different environments without the need to move or even stand from the comfort of their wheelchair and beds.

They might also participate in memory games set in a virtual supermarket, where they must remember and collect specific items. This helps improve cognitive functions and daily living skills.

The therapist plays a crucial role in this process. They guide patients through these virtual experiences, providing instructions and encouragement and adjusting the environment to maximise therapeutic benefits. This personalised approach ensures that each patient receives the most effective therapy tailored to their needs.

Additionally, it is essential to balance technology and the humanistic aspect of treating disease and disability. While technological advancements can enhance therapy, a therapist’s empathetic and individualised care remains irreplaceable in fostering genuine patient connections and holistic healing.

Training and integration

Ongoing training for occupational therapy staff is a critical component of this initiative. Staff members are being trained to effectively incorporate VR into treatment programmes, ensuring that residents and outpatients receive the full benefits of this innovative technology. This training covers various aspects, including operating the VR equipment, customising virtual environments for different therapeutic needs and monitoring patient progress within the virtual settings.

Integrating VR into existing therapeutic practices also involves close collaboration between therapists, IT specialists and VR developers. This multidisciplinary approach ensures that the technology is used to its full potential and that any technical issues are promptly addressed. Regular workshops and training sessions help keep the staff updated on the latest advancements in VR therapy and allow them to share best practices and success stories.

Success at EXPO 24

The potential of VR in elderly care was showcased to a broader audience at EXPO 24, a significant event highlighting innovations in healthcare and technology. At the St Vincent de Paul stand, visitors could experience the VR equipment first-hand, guided by knowledgeable therapists who explained its use and its effects.

The exhibit drew significant attention and praise from attendees, including healthcare professionals, policymakers and the public. Many visitors were impressed by the immersive nature of the VR experiences and the potential benefits for elderly care. The demonstration included various scenarios showcasing how VR could be used for therapeutic purposes, from physical rehabilitation to cognitive training.

One of the exhibit’s highlights was a live demonstration where a volunteer, simulating an elderly patient, navigated a virtual environment under the guidance of a therapist. This real-time demonstration allowed visitors to see the immediate impact of VR therapy and understand how it could be integrated into everyday care routines.

The positive feedback received at EXPO 24 underscored the importance of continued investment in this innovative approach to elderly care.

A call for investment

The future of VR in elderly care depends on continued investment, particularly from the government, in research and development to refine VR therapy. This includes creating customised therapeutic experiences and incorporating real-time parameters like heart rate and movement patterns to improve outcomes.

Investment in VR technology is essential for fostering innovation and ensuring elderly care evolves with technological advancements. Stakeholders’ support can lead to more effective therapies, better health outcomes, reduced healthcare costs, and improved quality of life for seniors.

Virtual reality at St Vincent de Paul represents a significant step forward in caring for vulnerable older adults. By embracing this technology, the institution has improved the quality of life for its patients and set a precedent for others to follow. With continued support and investment, VR has the potential to revolutionise elderly care across the globe, offering new hope and enhanced well-being for countless seniors.

As the field of VR therapy continues to evolve, we must recognise and support its potential. Stakeholders, including government agencies, must commit to funding research and development to ensure this promising technology can be fully realised, ultimately providing better care and improved outcomes for our ageing population.

In conclusion, the pioneering work being done at St Vincent de Paul with VR therapy is a testament to the power of innovation in transforming healthcare. It highlights the need for ongoing investment, collaboration and research to unlock the full potential of this technology. By doing so, we can create a brighter future for elderly care, where technology and compassion work hand in hand to improve the lives of our most vulnerable citizens.

Jason Farrugia Cefai is an occupational therapist with special interest in dementia care at St Vincent De Paul Long Term Care Facility. Farrugia Cefai is also a council member of the Maltese Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics.