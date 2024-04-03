Malta’s transport regulator is looking into possibly lowering the permissible driving age to 16 for mopeds.

In a call for tender published on Wednesday, Transport Malta said that it is seeking to commission a study to look into the implications of lowering the minimum driving licence age for small motorcycles.

The call acknowledges that while people in Malta tend to prefer to make use of their private vehicles rather than public transport, the use of small motorcycles for personal mobility and delivery services had been noted as an “emerging trend”.

Specifically, this referred to the use of motorcycles with engine sizes of 50cc and equivalent.

Some other EU member states have already reduced the minimum driving age for certain driving licence categories.

The call for tender notes that Malta is “considering the costs and benefits” of implementing such a change, and the study must also establish whether it would be beneficial for the country to reduce the minimum age to obtain an AM of A1 driving licence.

Valued at €23,500, the study must also make recommendations on what action would be required from Transport Malta as well as the government to bring about the change.

In 2022, the Labour Party had promised in its electoral manifesto to hold a public consultation on whether 16-year-olds should be allowed to sit for driving tests for scooters that do not exceed 125cc.

Last year, Malta objected to a European Commission proposal to lower the driving age to 17 across all member states.

Dubbed the ‘accompanied driving scheme’, the proposal would allow 17-year-olds to drive as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

Former Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia had at the time said that Malta objected to the proposal because it went against safety, congestion and decarbonisation efforts.