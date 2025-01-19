Sicilia Outlet Village is starting the 2025 with various offers and a series of exciting activities to keep visitors entertained and engaged throughout the season.

From great discounts during the winter sales to special themed events, there is something for everyone this January and beyond.

Visitors may enjoy various discounts until the end of March.

Until the end of March, one can enjoy discounts on a wide range of items from over 170 exclusive brands for all family members, making it the perfect time to refresh one’s wardrobe or pick up gifts at incomparable prices.

From January 27 to February 2, Sicilia Outlet Village will host the ‘extra sales’, offering even deeper discounts on select items across the village.

On Sunday, February 2, the village will come alive with a Chinese New Year-themed event.

Thanks to a partnership with the Confucius Institute of Enna, Sicilia Outlet Village will host Chinese artists and experts in tradition who will provide a unique opportunity to explore Chinese culture. There will be cultural performances, traditional Chinese festivities, and plenty of surprises for all ages.

Visitors will enjoy a series of free events throughout the day, including show cooking and Chinese dumpling tasting, a Chinese calligraphy workshop, dragon dance show, Chinese tea-tasting workshop, Guzheng music performance, a martial arts show, a paper-cutting workshop with a children’s activity area, and a Chinese knot workshop.

Chinese New Year is celebrated with great enthusiasm worldwide, and this event will bring the cultural richness of this occasion to Sicilia Outlet Village.

Sicilia Outlet Village continues to be the largest shopping and entertainment destination in the southern region of Italy, with a vast array of activities and a vibrant atmosphere.