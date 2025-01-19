C&C Technik, a prominent supplier of professional tools in the region, has announced a new partnership with STAHLWILLE, the renowned German tool manufacturer specializing in precision tools for various industries.

Through this collaboration, C&C Technik is now offering certified torque wrench calibration services, a significant addition to its portfolio, enhancing the quality of local service it provides to its customers.

STAHLWILLE, known globally for its high-performance tools, has granted C&C Technik the exclusive certification to offer calibration services using STAHLWILLE's advanced calibration equipment. C&C Technik's team has undergone comprehensive training and certification from STAHLWILLE’s experts to ensure that the services meet the highest industry standards.

What is torque wrench calibration?

Calibration is essential to ensuring that torque wrenches deliver accurate and consistent torque readings. Over time, these tools can lose their calibration due to regular use, leading to inaccurate torque application. This can cause improperly tightened bolts, which poses risks, especially in industries where precision and safety are critical, such as aviation and automotive manufacturing.

C&C Technik's certified calibration services will restore torque wrenches to their optimal performance, ensuring precise torque readings and extending the tool’s lifespan.

A service for STAHLWILLE and testing for all brands

While STAHLWILLE is a key player in the torque tool industry, C&C Technik provides certified calibration services exclusively for STAHLWILLE torque wrenches. For torque wrenches from other brands, C&C Technik offers testing services to check their calibration and ensure they meet the required standards. This ensures that professionals and industries reliant on precision tools can verify the reliability of their equipment for critical applications. STAHLWILLE torque wrenches are available for purchase at C&C Technik’s shop in Qormi.

Why calibration is crucial

In industries such as aviation, where the stakes are exceptionally high, proper calibration of torque tools is crucial. Without regular calibration, torque wrenches may provide inaccurate measurements, potentially leading to mechanical failures, safety hazards, or costly delays.

Regular calibration not only ensures that tools maintain their accuracy but also helps companies avoid these risks, improving efficiency and compliance with industry standards.

By providing certified calibration services, C&C Technik is helping its customers protect their investment in high-quality tools and maintain the highest levels of precision and safety in their operations.

Visit C&C Technik for certified calibration

Whether in aviation, automotive, marine, construction, oil and gas, agriculture, medical or industrial assembly, companies and individuals can rely on C&C Technik’s expertise to maintain their tools in peak condition.

For more information on this service or to schedule an appointment, customers are encouraged to contact C&C Technik directly or visit C&C’s Tool Repair & Service Center in Qormi.