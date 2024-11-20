A sale of terracotta cribs and crib figurines (pasturi) was held in the hall beneath Ta’ Pinu sanctuary in aid of the sanctuary’s retreat house. The figurines are the work of Nino Cascio, who runs one of the storehouses of Cascio Ceramiche in Sciacca, a town and comune in the province of Agrigento on the southwestern coast of Sicily. The storehouse is located in the historic centre, a few steps from Piazza Angelo Scandaliato.

At the sale there were other ceramic items from Cascio, including plates, lampstands and Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu baubles.

Cascio is no newcomer to Gozo. He has already exhibited on the island and also in Malta.

The Knights of St John in Malta used to order their ceramics from Sciacca.

Among the many items bought from Sciacca were decorative vases used for medicine, which are found at the Sagra Infermeria in Valletta.

Ceramic objects brought over from Sciacca are found in several palaces and museums in Malta. Proceeds from the sale of items are being used for Ta’ Pinu sanctuary’s retreat house.