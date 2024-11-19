San Anton School in Mġarr and San Ġorġ Preca College in Ħamrun are set to become greener and more community-oriented, after the Planning Authority agreed to finance, through its Development Planning Fund, an educational nature area and a roof garden respectively.

San Anton School is transforming a 5000m2 area adjacent to the school into a learning-nature space, offering students a hands-on experience with the environment.

The project will bring nature to life with vibrant features that include a selection of indigenous plants, shrubs, and mature trees creating a natural sanctuary, complete with a pond. Students will have their small areas for cultivating crops and learning how to garden firsthand. There will also be a dedicated compost area to showcase sustainable practices, while wooden walking paths will make the area accessible to all.

There will also be an outdoor classroom with a floor of soft, mulched wood bark, inviting students to learn in a fresh, open-air setting.

Bernardette Stivala, Head of School at San Anton said:

“Being one of the pioneers in outdoor education in Malta, San Anton School wishes to extend its programme to other levels enabling more students to benefit from nature-based learning at different parts of their day.”

The unutilised roof at San Ġorġ Preca College will be converted into a new roof garden. Credit:PA

At San Ġorġ Preca College, better known as Il-Liceo an unutilised roof area measuring 1280m2 will be converted into a new roof garden.

The scope is for it to serve as a space for horticultural education, designed to transform traditional classroom learning into an immersive, sensory, hands-on experience. Similar to San Anton, the garden will feature a dedicated vegetable planting area, encouraging students to explore the possibilities of growing fresh produce at home.

Additionally, diverse pathways with varying textures will create a dynamic, interactive environment, showcasing a modern approach to architectural design.

“In a densely populated locality like ours, where open spaces are limited, this roof garden project is a valuable addition,” said Ħamrun Local Council Mayor Christian Sammutwho is spearheading the project.

“This initiative not only provides a green space for learning and relaxation but also brings our community closer to nature. It’s an opportunity for residents of all ages to enjoy, connect, and benefit from a shared environment right in the heart of our town.”

Chairperson of the PA’s Development Planning Fund, Perit Raymond Farrugia said the PA will be financing both green projects to the equivalent of close to €415,000.

"These projects are not only beneficial for the students who attend these two schools but these new green areas will be made available to the wider community, after school hours. We hope that these projects will encourage other similar educational institutions to look at opportunities to turn under-utilised spaces into nature areas.”

The Development Planning Fund which is supporting these projects provides essential financial support to local councils and NGOs for initiatives that advance community wellbeing, environmental quality, and social engagement.

