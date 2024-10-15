The site of Bethlehem f'Għajnsielem in Gozo is to be designated for open-air, formal recreational use with ancillary structures, according to plans announced by the Planning Authority on Tuesday.

The site of the animated Nativity village is spread over 20,000 square metres of fields on a stretch of land known as Ta’ Passi bordering the road which leads to Mgarr.

The Authroity said it is proposing a change to the local plan to ensure that the site remains used solely for formal recreation with minimal commercial activity. Any ancillary structures should remain small and their design and location cannot create 'unacceptable impacts'.

The PA said it is also proposing a change to a local plan In Xewkija to designate the area between Triq it-Torri Gorgun and Triq il-Kav. Lorenzo Zammit Haber as a rural settlement.

"The objective is to clearly delineate the development boundary and identify the acceptable land-uses and building height limitation within the overall framework of the Gozo and Comino Local Plan, provided that additional development on vacant land is strictly controlled," the PA said.

Further information is available from www.pa.org.mt/consultation.

Representations can be made to the Planning Authority via email at consultation-gclp@pa.org.mt by November 6.