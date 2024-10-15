The Planning Authority has kicked off the process to amend the local plan for Paceville, days after Times of Malta revealed that the Cabinet had formally approved a partial review that would enable massive development on the site of Villa Rosa.

Times of Malta had reported that amendments to the local plan would mean that a project for the Villa Rosa site submitted by Anthony Camilleri could grow from the original 57,000 square metres proposed.

Camilleri in 2018 was granted a permit to develop the prime site into a combination of low-rise offices, residences and shops. But before that development got under way, he submitted proposals to dramatically upsize the project, introducing a hotel and high-rise buildings.

The authority said on Tuesday that the purpose of the local plan 'review' is:

1. To better protect the environmentally sensitive areas, buildings, features, and public access;

2. To ensure that development is strictly restricted within the site boundaries and that it does not create unacceptable environmental impacts on the surrounding environmentally sensitive areas, buildings, features and recreational spaces;

3. To re-configure the boundaries of the sub-zones within the site without any changes to the overall site boundary and allocate the land uses within the redefined sub-zones to identify the: a. minimum areas of public open space which must exceed the current allocations in the local plan; b. minimum areas of private open space; c. zones where higher quality hotels shall be allowed; d. zones where residential development shall be allowed; e. zones where a mix of uses (office, retail and catering and other appropriate uses) shall be allowed; f. location of carpark/s;

4. To clearly establish the allowable building heights for each sub-zone, including through the application of the Height Limitation Adjustment Policy for Hotels of 2014;

5. To establish the maximum allowable overall Gross Developable Floorspace (GDF) organised also by sub-zone and by land use;

6. To identify any further impact assessment studies which may be required at project stage, without prejudice to any statutory requirements.

The current state of the Villa Rosa site. (PA photo).

PN calls for minister to appear before environment committee

Also on Tuesday, the Nationalist Party called for the Parliamentary Environment Committee to discuss the proposed changes to the Paceville local plan.

The shadow ministers for planning and lands Stanley Zammit and the shadow minister for the environment Rebekah Borg — who are the two Nationalist Opposition members on the committee — said that any proposed changes to local plans must genuinely safeguard the environment and the quality of life of residents.

They insisted that to ensure accountability and transparency, the minister responsible for planning should be asked to appear before the Committee to give a detailed explanation of what was decided by the Cabinet.

The PN suggested that the committee convene on Thursday.