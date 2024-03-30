Six garbage trucks were burnt in two separate overnight incidents on Saturday, in what is being investigated as a suspected arson attack.

Police were first called to Triq Alessi in Mtarfa at around 12.30pm. There, they found two trucks alight. Members of the Civil Protection Department were called to the site and extinguished the flames.

Ninety minutes later, the police received another report about vehicles ablaze in Manikata.

Officers headed to a site on Triq il-Mellieħa, where they found four parked garbage trucks on fire.

The CPD was again called to the scene to put out the flames.

Nobody was injured in either incident, a police spokesperson said.